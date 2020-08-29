Delhi court dismisses bail plea of Kalita in UAPA case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of Pinjra Tod member and JNU student Devangana Kalita, who has been booked under the stringent anti-terror law, UAPA, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said the statements of protected witnesses in the case reflected the role of many accused including Kalita in planning the activities at the anti-CAA protest sites as part of a "conspiracy" which led to the riots.

"The accused had planned and done chakka-jam resulting in riots as part of the plan. The statements clearly point out the role of the accused Devangana (Kalita) as also other co-accused persons and various actions taken by them in pursuance of the conspiracy.

"Considering the statement of such witnesses regarding the role of the accused Devangana and other accused persons whose conduct is also highlighted by various statements, I have no hesitation to hold that there are reasonable grounds for believing that accusation against accused are prima facie true," the judge said in his order passed on August 28.