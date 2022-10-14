Delhi court directs investigation in fake voter ID & Aadhaar card used for preparation of passports

New Delhi: While hearing the bail application of an accused alleged to be a Bangladeshi national, a court here noted that in a number of cases filed, Indian passports are being issued on the basis of fake Aadhaar card and Voter ID card to people who are not of Indian nationality.



The issue came to light when the accused was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi along with eight passengers who are co-accused in this matter. In a statement released, it was mentioned that during scrutiny it was found that the accused along with the co-accused is a Bangladeshi national and was travelling on an Indian passport. During interrogation, the accused along with co-accused disclosed that they had come in contact with an agent who was helping Bangladeshi migrants in India in acquiring Indian passports.

In his reply further, the IO stated that the applicant had entered India on a Bangladeshi passport in June 2022 for preparing 'fake' Indian documents. It is further stated that the agent prepared her Indian documents and applied for passport based on the fake Indian identity documents. The accused was provided with her Indian passport and arrangements to depart to Seychelles via Kathmandu and eventually was apprehended after she was denied entry into Seychelles and arrived at IGI Airport from Kathmandu.

The court order further stated that there was no explanation as to how the local police is giving its verification report, as in the present case, for preparation of Indian passports. The court noted that an investigation also needs to be conducted on how the regional passport offices in various parts of the country are issuing passports on the basis of these documents which are allegedly fake and forged.

As per the investigation conducted from RPO office in Kolkata, the accused had applied for a passport in the name of Kaberi Chakroborty. In a statement, the IO mentioned that as per reply received from RPO office, a passport was issued to the applicant on the basis of a report from DCSC office, Kolkata. The IO also stated that at the time of applying for the said passport, the applicant had submitted voter ID card no. and Aadhaar card. The IO has also drawn the attention of the court to the police verification report which was submitted by the local police at the RPO office in Kolkata for issuance of passport.

The court further noted that an investigation needs to be conducted on how RPOs in various parts of the country are issuing passports on the basis of documents which are allegedly fake and forged. Moreover, the nexus of making fake Voter ID cards as well as fake Aadhaar cards is a cause of concern for national security, the court said and further requested the Joint Commissioner of Police to look into the matter and also directed a copy of the order be sent to the Judicial Joint Secretary, MHA for further consideration.