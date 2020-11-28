Delhi court directs Arvind Kejriwal & others to appear in defamation case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia to appear before it without any failure on December 3 in a criminal defamation complaint filed in 2013 by a ticket aspirant for the assembly elections.



Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey directed Kejriwal, Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav to appear before the court while granting them exemption on November 25 for the day.

Yadav was then in the Aam Aadmi Party.

The court was hearing an application filed by Yogesh Gaur, the legal heir of the complainant Surender Kumar Sharma, who died recently.

In his application, Gaur has sought substitution of the name of complainant.

All the three accused persons are exempted through their counsel for

today (Nov 25) only and they are directed to join the proceedings on the next date of hearing without any failure, the court said.

In their application seeking adjournment, the counsel for Kejriwal and Sisodia also told the court that their main advocate was suffering from COVID-19.