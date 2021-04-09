Delhi court convicts AAP MLA in unlawful assembly case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday convicted Aam Aadmi Party Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi on charges of being part of an unlawful assembly and obstructing a public servant on duty in a 2013 case in which he and over 300 persons staged a protest against police for not taking action in a murder case.



In her order, Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, held that the prosecution has proved the guilt of Tripathi beyond reasonable doubt for the offence under Section 186 IPC (rioting) read with Section 149 IPC (unlawful assembly) and "he is convicted for the same…"

However, Tripathi was acquitted of charges of rioting, assaulting and hurting a public servant, among others.

As per the chargesheet in the case, Tripathi and other party workers had allegedly instigated a mob of over 300 persons in order to stage a protest against police for not taking concrete action against the accused persons in a murder case.

A total of 17 accused persons were booked under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, assaulting a public servant, among others, 15 of whom have now been acquitted in the case.

The arguments for Tripathi's sentencing will now be heard on April 27.