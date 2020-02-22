Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday allowed Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad for over three months.
Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order on the politician's application seeking to travel to UAE, Paris and Norway between February and May.
Tharoor is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's murder case and is currently out on bail. The court, while granting bail to him, had imposed certain conditions. The 63-year-old leader was directed not to leave the country without prior permission of the court.
Image from deccanherald.com
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
1.3 billion Indians welcomed critical judicial verdicts: PM22 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Kejriwal, Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania during Delhi...22 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Very soon, domicile law for J&K: Jitendra Singh22 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
UP BJP MLA gets clean chit in gang-rape case, nephew22 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
India wali Irani: What Smriti says at foreign airports22 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT