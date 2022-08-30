Delhi court acquits man accused of killing brother for 'lack of evidence'

new delhi: A court here acquitted a man accused of killing his brother for "lack of evidence", saying that police made some manipulations during its investigation to "bring some amount of consistency in the probe.



The court was hearing a case where a headless body was found inside a sack in a house at Kirari in northwest Delhi on August 4, 2016. After identifying the deceased as a tenant, police had arrested his brother who was living

with him.

According to the prosecution, the accused had vacated the house after murdering his brother.

I hold that for lack of sufficient and cogent evidence, the charges against the accused could not be proved beyond reasonable doubts. Accused Akhilesh is accordingly acquitted for want of evidence, Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur said in an order passed on August 25.

The court noted that a recovery made exclusively on the disclosure statement of the accused was not admissible as evidence and both the alleged weapons knife and brick — did not have any bloodstains.

The absence of any public witness also created doubt about the very recoveries, the court observed.

Further, the court held that the recovery of the deceased's mobile phone from the accused was also inadmissible as evidence as the recovery was made exclusively on the basis of the accused's information.