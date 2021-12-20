Delhi cops can now avail weekly offs

New Delhi: Police personnel at the inspector level in the Dwarka district of the national capital will now be able to avail weekly offs.



According to an order by Deputy Commissioner of Police Shankar Choudhary, the SHOs, Inspector (Law & Order) and Inspector Investigation posted at the Dwarka district would avail a weekly rest day as per a newly created roster.

Choudhary, in the order, said the roster has been designed in such a way to ensure that on any day, any subdivision should have the presence of at least two SHOs so that in case of any law and order or critical legal or policing situation, the same can be handled effectively.