Delhi cop who shot girlfriend kills father-in-law, still absconding

new delhi: Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Dahiya, who had fled after shooting and injuring his girlfriend after a quarrel in the Alipur area, has now also reportedly killed his father-in-law, police said on Monday, adding that a process of strict departmental action has been initiated. Dahiya is yet to be tracked down by police.



The deceased was identified as Ranveer Singh, who lived in Rohtak. It is being suspected that he might have gone to attack his wife but instead of her, he ended up attacking Singh on Monday morning and fled the spot.

The 36-year-old policeman's wife and he have been estranged for many years and the two had been living separately and for the past one year, Dahiya was in a relationship with another woman, whom he shot during a quarrel and left by the roadside on GT Karnal Road in North Delhi's Alipur area on Sunday. The woman was spotted by a policeman, who then took her to the nearest hospital.

The accused had joined Delhi Police in 2006 as a constable and after passing an exam, he become Sub-Inspector in 2010. He is a permanent resident of Sonipat, Haryana. At present, he is residing at a government-allotted accommodation at Shalimar Bagh Police Colony.

Earlier, a departmental inquiry also found him guilty and his service had been forfeited. "He was on medical rest for two days on the pretext of stomach pain and joined duty on September 25. Since then, he has been the Division officer and a 9MM Pistol with 10 rounds was allotted to him. On September 26/27, he was deputed for duty in general gasht from 9 pm to 1 am. But he didn't turn up for duty and hence, he was marked absent from 9 pm," police said.

On Sunday, the police said that information was received at the Alipur police station from one sub-inspector Jaiveer, posted at Shahbad Dairy of Outer North District, that while crossing Sai mandir on GTK road, he spotted a lady lying down on the roadside. On seeing her, he immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital.

"Victim and accused were having an affair since last year. The incident took place in midst of a quarrel over some issue while they were roaming in his car," police said. Meanwhile, it was found that one Satbeer was also injured by a splinter during the firing.

Police have started the process of his removal from the force.