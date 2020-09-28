Delhi cop shoots girlfriend, flees; police say hunt on

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said that one of their sub-inspector had shot a woman in Outer North's Alipur area and then fled. Police said they are investigating the case from all angles, including that of a case where the woman refused to marry the SI.



Police said that an information was received at the Alipur police station from one sub-inspector Jaiveer, posted at Shahbad Dairy of Outer North District, that while crossing Sai Mandir on GTK road, he spotted a woman lying on the roadside. On seeing her, he immediately shifted the woman in his private car and straight away rushed to a nearby hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that on the way, the victim revealed that she had been shot by SI Sandeep Dahiya, presently posted at Lahori Gate police station.