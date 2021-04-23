Delhi cop dies due to COVID-19

New Delhi: A 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died due to the coronavirus at a hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday morning, police said.

He was posted at Bharat Nagar police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Delhi Police's northwest district, they said.

According to a police official, the SI tested positive for the virus on April 15 and was admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad on April 19 where he had been undergoing treatment.

He had severe symptoms of the coronavirus and was in a critical condition. A plasma donor was also arranged but his lung was severely affected, the police official said.

The deceased had joined the Delhi Police in 2015 and is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter who live in Wazirabad, the officer said.

According to police, around 1,500 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for the coronavirus during the second wave since March end.

More than 8,000 personnel of the force have so far been infected with the virus. Around 7,000 of them have recovered and over 1,000 are still under treatment, police officials said.