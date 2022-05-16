Delhi Cong stages protest near BJP HQ
New Delhi: Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest near the BJP headquarters on the DDU Marg here on Sunday against "demolition" drives conducted by the saffron party-ruled municipal corporations in the city.
Raising slogans against the BJP and the Narendra Modi government, the protesters marched towards the BJP headquarters and were stopped at barricades put up by police.
"BJP-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi are conducting these drives to demolish houses and shops of poor people, and Congress workers will keep protesting till it is stopped," Parvez Alam, vice-chairman of communications of the Delhi Congress, said.
Former Congress MP Ramesh Kumar and former councillor Anil Mittar,
along with many other party workers, participated in the protest.
