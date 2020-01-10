Delhi Cong launches campaign to get public opinion for party manifesto
New Delhi: Delhi Congress on Friday launched a campaign to get suggestions from people for the party's manifesto ahead of the assembly polls on February 8. The campaign -- "Dilli Ke Dil Ki Baat Congress Ke Saath' - was launched by party leaders Shashi Tharoor, Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra and others.
Tharoor said the exercise, to be carried out through social media and other means, is a two-way process. The manifesto of the party should reflect needs of people, he said.
The Congress has already launched its campaign highlighting the development in the national capital under the leadership of three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away last year.
The party is expected to release the first list of over two dozen candidates on Sunday after the meeting of its Chief Election Committee on Saturday. The voting in Delhi will take place on February 8 and counting on February 11.
The AAP under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stormed to power in 2015 winning 67 out of 70 seats, the remaining three seats went to the BJP.
