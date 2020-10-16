Delhi Commission for Women rescues three girls trafficked from Jharkhand

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued three minor girls in the Capital who were trafficked from Jharkhand. The Commission had received a complaint that minor girls were being held captive.

The Commission acted upon the complaint and found 3 girls at the place mentioned when they visited. Few men were also drinking alcohol at the premises.



The girls and the men present at the location were taken to Swaroop Nagar police station. The girls informed that they are originally from Jharkhand and were brought to Delhi on the pretext of work.



The girls were taken for a medical examination and have been shifted to a shelter home. The Committee has asked the police to submit an action taken report in the matter and also questioned the police for the reasons of not registering an FIR.





DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "It is very sad that the police has failed to register an FIR in time in the matter. We've busted several human trafficking rackets in Delhi and have rescued thousands of girls."

