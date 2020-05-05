Delhi CM: Our next challenge is to beat Coronavirus together

New Delhi: After dengue, Delhi's next challenge is to beat Coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Reiterating that lockdown isn't a permanent solution, Kejriwal said it's important to wear masks, maintain social distancing and continue to sanitise.



This comes as the relaxations ordered by the Central Home Ministry were rolled out on Monday. Delhi saw long lines outside liquor stores which were opened after approximately 45 days. Kejriwal warned that action will be taken against those not practicing social distancing outside such stores.

Kejriwal said: " The people of Delhi have always supported the Delhi government in everything, including its fight against Dengue last year. There were 16,000 cases of dengue and 60 deaths in Delhi in 2015, and last year, people of Delhi won the battle against dengue through the#10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign. There were just 1,500 cases and no deaths in Delhi in the last year. We have to defeat Corona now."

"We can do this together by taking care of three things. First, please wear a mask every time you step out of your home, as masks are the biggest protection against COVID. Second, please ensure social distancing. We have majorly observed that people from across the world who adhered to social distancing guidelines are safe from Corona. Third, please wash your hands as frequently as possible by using soaps and sanitizers," added the CM.

Kejriwal also said: "We complied with the guidelines of the Central government yesterday regarding the relaxations on the lockdown, but it was unfortunate to see that people did not follow social distancing in front of shops at a few locations across the city. If needed, we will have to take stringent decisions like sealing areas where the social distancing protocol is not followed by the people, and I will have to withdraw all the relaxations announced yesterday."

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday directed the city government and the police to ensure compliance with social distancing norms in the third phase of nationwide lockdown that begins from this day and to take strict action against violators. Baijal reviewed the enforcement of the lockdown phase three — which will continue till May 17 — with the Delhi Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner through video conference.

"Advised for comprehensive planning and close coordination with Resident Commissioners for interstate movement strictly as per directions of MHA... Advised the CS and Delhi Police to ensure compliance with social distancing and take strict actions against violators," Baijal said in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government levies a new tax called 'Special Corona Fee' on alcohol. The new tax will be 70 per cent on MRP, applicable from Tuesday morning.