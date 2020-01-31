Delhi CM holds five roadshows across national capital

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held roadshows across the national capital ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections in the state. The CM covered five roadshows across the national capital like, Rajouri Garden and then moved to Mangolpuri, Badarpur, Kasturba Nagar and lastly Jangpura.



The official campaign song of the Aam Aadmi Party 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' played throughout the roadshow.

The Chief Minister started the road show in Rajouri Garden where AAP has fielded Dhanwati Chandela, who has replaced Jarnail Singh. The second roadshow was in Mangolpuri where AAP's Rakhi Birla is contesting from.

The CM held another road show at Badarpur where Ram Singh Netaji is contesting from, followed by Kasturba Nagar where AAP has fielded Madan Lal. The last roadshow was at Jangpura where AAP's Praveen Kumar has been fielded.

Elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years.

The Congress which had ruled the national capital for 15 successive years, is not seen as a threat by either of the two rival parties.

Counting of votes will take place on February 11.