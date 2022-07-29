'Delhi children to gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4'

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday informed that thousands of kids will come together in Delhi on August 4 to set the world-record of making the largest tiranga ever. In an online briefing, Kejriwal lamented that several nations have witnessed rapid growth and surpassed India in the last 75 years.



CM Kejriwal informed that Delhi is about to set a world record of creating the largest tiranga ever and called this an opportunity to introspect the reason why India is not world's best country despite having every resource.

He said, "Every citizen will be filled with deshbhakti as India celebrates its 75th year of independence. On August 4, thousands of kids will congregate in Delhi to form the largest tiranga in the history of the world.

"While, we 130 crore citizens, pledge to make India the greatest nation on the planet. Although our country gained independence 75 years ago, the terrible truth is that many other countries have advanced ahead of us. We must ask ourselves, Why did we stay behind? We must be on par with any other nation in terms of resources. We have all we need thanks to God. Mountains, rivers, minerals, vegetation, crops, and oceans and seas. The world's smartest and hardest-working people are Indians. We should reflect on this and ask ourselves why we lag behind other countries."

Kejriwal urged the countrymen to take control of the pursuit to make India the best country in the world.

He added, "In the ensuing 75 years, we will fall further behind if we allow politicians to steer the country as per their will. This responsibility should now fall to the nation's 130 crore citizens. We 130 crore Indians should all pledge to work together to make India the greatest and most powerful nation in the world in this 75th year of independence."

Kejriwal emphasised that it has to be a collective effort and showed optimism that the days of India becoming the best country in the world are not far.

He concluded, "Can India lead the world, some people ask me? Why not? is how I respond. I need to ask everyone. What do you think? Why can't India rise to become the world's greatest country? But to accomplish this, we must all work together. There must be unity among the 130 crore Indians.

"Participation is required from entrepreneurs, farmers, industrialists, labourers, members of the service class, doctors, engineers, and lawyers. We drove the British out of our country 75 years ago when the entire nation came together. Teaming up now will help India become the greatest nation in the world."