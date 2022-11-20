Delhi CEO urges youth to come forward & vote

New Delhi: Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Dr Ranbir Singh urged the youth to come forward and vote as their participation is crucial.



Dr Singh was speaking at the concluding of the-two day sports competition in association with the Education Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for voter registration among youth — over 17 years of age — during Special Summary Revision-2023 (SSR) at the Dr Sahab Singh Verma Stadium in Najafgarh.

"The youth must enrol as voters and cast their vote in every election. They must realize that they have the highest stake in our democracy and hence their participation is most crucial," he added. He further said that the youth who are over 17 years of age can now apply in advance for having their names enrolled in the Voter's List if they are going to attain the age of 18 years by October 1, 2023.

"We are encouraging youth and students to follow the official handles of @ceodelhioffice on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube," Dr Singh added. He also suggested that those who already have a Voter ID card to check their names in the Voter's List and link their Aadhaar Number (Form-6B) with their Voter ID.