Delhi CEO sets up stall at World Book Fair to sensitise voters

NEW DELHI: With an aim to create awareness amongst voters and facilitate voter registration for upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly Election, Delhi Chief Electoral has set up a stall in World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan for Voter Awareness /EVM, VVPAT Awareness/Voter Registration/PwD Voter Sensitisation/Voter Helpline App/Mobile App and

others.

According to Office of Cheif Electoral officer statements, the stall is managed by District Election Office, New Delhi, where the visitors to Book Fair are sensitized regarding voter registration and use of EVM & VVPAT as well as the importance of the right to vote.

"In the stall, the deployed election staff is equipped with EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPATs (Voter-verified paper audit trail) to educate and inform the visitors about the functionality of the machines, the Voter Help Line App/Mobile App (How to use it) as well as PwD App," said CEO officials.

The signage's/banners related to Voter awareness/EVM VVPATs Awareness/Voter registration/PwD Voters/Voter Helpline App/Mobile App has been also displayed at the stall.

The forms related to election process viz. Form-6/Form-8/Form-8A, and other essential forms for enrollment/modification in the electoral roll are available at the stall for visitors.

They are also educated about the Toll-Free Helpline number 1950 which is meant for registering grievances and queries of the voters.