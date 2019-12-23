Delhi cabinet passes electric vehicle policy
New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet has passed an electric vehicle policy to fight air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.
The government will provide subsidy to promote e-vehicles, Kejriwal said, adding that an electric vehicle board would be formed to implement the policy.
(image from indiatoday.in)
