Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > Delhi cabinet passes electric vehicle policy

Delhi cabinet passes electric vehicle policy

Delhi cabinet passes electric vehicle policy

New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet has passed an electric vehicle policy to fight air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.

The government will provide subsidy to promote e-vehicles, Kejriwal said, adding that an electric vehicle board would be formed to implement the policy.

(image from indiatoday.in)

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top