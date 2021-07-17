'Delhi Cabinet okays bid for 160 low-floor AC buses'

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet Friday approved a bid to purchase 160 low-floor AC and CNG buses which will be on roads by November, according to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.



"Congrats Delhi! Cabinet today led by @ArvindKejriwal Ji approved bid for 160 Low Floor CNG AC buses which will be on Delhi roads by Nov. These buses fully confirming to BS-VI emission standards will have CCTV, GPS, Panic buttons," he tweeted.

The minister informed that with this the government's bus fleet size will grow to 6,910.