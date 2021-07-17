Top
Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > 'Delhi Cabinet okays bid for 160 low-floor AC buses'

'Delhi Cabinet okays bid for 160 low-floor AC buses'

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet Friday approved a bid to purchase 160 low-floor AC and CNG buses which will be on roads by November, according to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

"Congrats Delhi! Cabinet today led by @ArvindKejriwal Ji approved bid for 160 Low Floor CNG AC buses which will be on Delhi roads by Nov. These buses fully confirming to BS-VI emission standards will have CCTV, GPS, Panic buttons," he tweeted.

The minister informed that with this the government's bus fleet size will grow to 6,910.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X