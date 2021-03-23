Delhi Cabinet clears the way for 100 'Schools of Specialized Excellence'

new delhi: The Delhi Cabinet approved establishment of 100 'Schools of Specialized Excellence' which will cater to the needs of gifted students in government schools, the government said in a statement.



The Government plans to establish 'Schools of Specialized Excellence' that will cater to students who are gifted in various areas of study such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities and high end 21st century skills. The schools will be choice-based and cover classes 9 to 12 — the last four years in the 5+3+3+4 framework of schooling which was introduced in the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The new Schools of Specialized Excellence will nurture specialization among children having special aptitude and interest in the four domains.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who is also the Education Minister said that the near future is "an era of specialization and excellence" and that opportunities need to be provided by the government to prepare the students accordingly.

"We are going to live in an era of specialization and excellence, our children need an opportunity to be ready for the next generation challenges. Every child is unique and gifted, we want to ensure that they get the opportunity and the support to achieve higher success in their lives. Schools of Specialized Excellence will provide the right platform for our children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their specialized interests."

The Minister also said that while all Delhi Government schools will be upgraded to the level of existing Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVVs) and School of Excellence (SoE), the new schools of Specialised Excellence will focus on nurturing students in their area of interest only.

The Schools of Specialized Excellence will focus on providing holistic and experiential learning opportunities through good infrastructure and problem-solving focused learning and teaching, strong partnerships with universities and industry leaders, mentorship schemes and easy access to role models, in order to empower students to achieve their highest potential. The schools will act as hubs of excellence in their respective zones and inspire other schools as well.