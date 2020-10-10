Delhi Cabinet approves smog tower at CP, tree transplantation policy

New Delhi: In a bid to increase the green cover in the Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched the Tree Transplantation Policy under the 'Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh' campaign, announcing that the Cabinet had cleared the proposal for it.



Under the policy, at least 80 per cent of the trees which are cut due to construction work will now have to be transplanted. The CM added that the Delhi government is installing the second smog tower in the world, after China, at Delhi's Connaught Place, for which the Cabinet had sanctioned Rs 20 crore. He said the tower would be completed in 10 months.

The implementation of the policy will be in addition to the already existing policy of the compulsory afforestation of 10 saplings.

At a digital press conference, the chief minister said a dedicated Tree Transplantation Cell and a local committee will be formed which will include government officials, citizens, RWAs who will monitor the transplanted trees and the transplantation process.

"We can now transplant the tree due to the scientific advancements which allow uprooting the tree from a particular spot, lifting it, and planting it at another spot," he said, adding that the Delhi government will form a panel of the agencies that excel in the task of transplantation.

"Whichever department wants trees to be transplanted, can approach any agencies in the panel that is being formed. The payment of the

agencies will be made only if 80 per cent of the trees continue to survive after a year," he added.

The smog tower at Connaught Place is a pilot project of the Delhi government and if successful many more will be installed.