Delhi Budget: Boost for women-centric schemes

New Delhi: Delhi government's 2021 Budget has given women-centric schemes an uplift by bringing in measures that empower them. The '100 Mahilla Mohalla Clinic', Saheli Samanvay Kendra, eradicating dark spots around tourist places making public utilities more women-friendly are some of the measures that the government hopes to embark upon this year, a senior official from the Delhi government said.



The state's Finance Minister Manish Sisodia while presenting the latest Budget said that a new scheme under the Tourism Department will ensure the safety of women at tourist spots. "The scheme will include measures such as the installation of CCTV cameras at entry points of all tourist spots, lighting up of dark spots with LEDs, and posting of uniform clad guards at all tourist spots of DTTDC, facility of mobile vans at various tourist sites. Rs 5 crore has been proposed in budget 2021-22 towards this," he said. A total allocation of Rs 521 crore for the implementation of schemes, programmes and projects of the sectors of tourism, art and culture was made by the Minister.

The Tourism department in an internal survey done in 2020 found that single women do not prefer Delhi as a tourist destination if they are planning a solo trip. "Not just female non residents but women living in the Capital also do not want to venture out after dark as certain areas are not well lit. The department has plans to light up the dark spots around the numerous heritage sites and make public toilets safer for women," Abhinandita Mathur, advisor to the state government told Millennium Post.

Approximately Rs 5,192 crore has been put aside for schemes and projects in the health sector while in the 2019-20 Budget an amount of 3,737 crore was earmarked for implementation of the same. The latest Budget emphasised on establishing 100 'Mahila Mohalla Clinics' which will be scaled to one in each ward once the project takes off. The scheme is being implemented so that every woman in the city can have access to special services of gynaecologists and related diagnostic tests. "Women, specially from middle class and lower income families, are unable to talk freely about their health issues hence this scheme is being launched," a senior official from the Health Department said.

In a bid to strengthen women financially, the government will be launching, 'Saheli Samanvay Kendra'— 500 Anganwadi hubs will be set up in various parts which will be used by women of nearby areas for four hours every morning — to promote incubating individual start-ups and self-help group — 'Samriddhi'. Special arrangements in the hubs will be made for the women and required training be imparted to open micro-economic units and for holding meetings of self-help groups.

Since 2019, Delhi government has been able to provide 19.2 crore free bus rides to women of the city till date which it plans to continue in the coming years. In order to make women travel a safe experience, the government had issued free bus rides in DTC and Cluster buses along with installing CCTV cameras and bus marshalls to prevent any unpleasant experience.

Delhi government's schemes like the Delhi Pension Scheme for Women in Distress, Maternity schemes, Ladli Yojana for girls in schools are already operational for women and girls and will continue.

The government is also planning to establish 33 Mahila Support Centres for women and girls who are unable to access information on such schemes. A counsellor will be present in these support centres to help and counsel women in issues concerning government initiatives.