Delhi BJP welcomes arrival of Sikhs from Afghanistan

new delhi: As a group of Sikh refugees arrived from Afghanistan, Delhi BJP leaders on Sunday welcomed them at the IGI airport here, the party said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who was present at the airport, lashed out at those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Opponents of the CAA should also understand that this law is in the interest of our brothers who have been persecuted in neighbouring countries on religious grounds," he said.

The Sikhs who returned from Afghanistan included Nidan Singh, Makand Lal, Sanmeet Kaur, Balendra Singh, Charan Kaur Singh, Balvan Kaur Singh, Gurjit Singh, Manmeet Kaur, Mandeep Singh, Poonam Kaur and Praveen Singh, a Delhi BJP statement said.

Puneet Singh Chandhok, secretary general of Indian World Forum, said that Nidan Singh was abducted from Paktia on Afghanistan-Pakistan border where he used to look after a local Gurudwara. Singh was rescued by the Afghan forces on the intervening night of July 17-18, he said.