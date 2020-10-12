Delhi BJP ups the ante on campaign to drum up support for farm laws; approaches 'Ragini' singers

new delhi: To drum up support for the new farm laws in the national capital's rural areas, the Delhi BJP will take the help of folk 'Ragini' singers to spread the message on how the legislation will benefit farmers and reform the agriculture sector.



In the coming week, a series of 'Ragini' programmes will be held in rural parts of Delhi and artistes through their songs will also tell people how the Opposition is "misleading" them on these three laws, party leaders said.

Several well-known 'Ragini' singers have been booked to perform at the programmes to be held in Najafgarh, Mehrauli, and North West and Outer Delhi, Delhi BJP vice president Sunil Yadav said.

"Special 'Ragini' songs describing benefits of the Modi government's farm bills that were passed by Parliament and how Opposition parties are misleading farmers on it, will be sung in these programmes," Yadav, who is coordinating the cultural programmes as part of the Delhi BJP's campaign, said.

Delhi BJP leaders, including party president Adesh Gupta, also participated in a big tractor rally at Karala village on Sunday, where Yadav said that Ragini songs are popular in Delhi's outlying areas and it can help the party to combat opposition "propaganda" over the new farm laws.

At one Tractor Rally in Karala in support of the three agricultural bills, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta worshipped a tractor and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar.

Necessary permissions have been sought for the programmes, Yadav said, adding that arrangements will be made to follow all COVID-19 norms such as proper social distancing at the events.