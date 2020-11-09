Delhi BJP to monitor work of civic bodies' councillors

new delhi: The Delhi BJP will start monitoring the performance of councillors in the three party-ruled municipal corporations from Monday in a bid to give the city a "neat, clean and festive" look before Diwali and Chhath, senior party functionaries have said.



The party has deployed 70 senior leaders in each Assembly segment to coordinate with local BJP councilors to ensure cleanliness at public places, main roads, markets, parks, religious places and cleaning of drains and urinals, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva said.

For three days beginning Monday, the party leaders will assess the performance of BJP councilors in their wards by checking the cleanliness of roads, parks and other public places, Sachdeva, who is also the convener of the programme, said.

"The performance of councilors will be assessed and the best three of them in each of the three municipal corporations, who score the highest out of hundred marks, will be felicitated by party president Adesh Gupta," he said.

The BJP had won 181 of the 270 municipal wards in 2017 polls and rules the three civic bodies in the city. The civic bodies are tasked to keep the city clean besides providing basic education and health facilities.

Sachdeva said the special drive will ensure that the city remains neat and clean during Diwali, Chhath and other coming festivals.