Delhi BJP to hold 'referendum' on new liquor policy on Mar 4

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP will hold a "referendum" on March 4 seeking 10 lakh people's opinion on the Arvind Kejriwal government's new excise policy, its president Adesh Gupta said on Monday.



The party's MP Hans Raj Hans said the 'pink liquor shops' opened under the new policy could "encourage women to drink and pass out on drains and streets".

"Will it look good if women get liquor from pink shops, get drunk and pass out on drains and streets," posed the Lok Sabha member from North West Delhi.

Gupta claimed that 850 liquor stores were opened across Delhi following the implementation of the new excise policy that led to the promotion of alcohol "making the youth unfocused".

Women feel unsafe due to the crowd near these outlets, he claimed.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said over 50,000 party workers will distribute questionnaires on the new excise policy at 1,120 places in 280 wards.

Opinion of 10 lakh people would be sought, he said.

Gupta said that through the "referendum" the Delhi BJP is determined to keep up the agitation against "Kejriwal's bid to turn Delhi into a liquor city".