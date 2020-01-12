Millennium Post
Delhi BJP takes out march in support of CAA

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday took out a march in Lutyens' Delhi in support of the amended Citizenship Act.

Carrying cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, party volunteers participated in the march from Delhi BJP's office on Pandit Pant Marg to Central Park in Connaught Place.

They were led by New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

PTI

