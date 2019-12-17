Delhi BJP prez Manoj Tiwari condemns violent protest against CAA
New Delhi: The Delhi BJP president, Manoj Tiwari, condemned the violent protest demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday.
He said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress were trying to vitiate the atmosphere of Delhi.
He added that the bus about which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed to have been burnt was shown in a good condition by a TV channel while a policeman was trying to extinguish the fire on the bus seat.
Tiwari added that in another video, it can be seen that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan provoked people by making controversial statements after which, violence erupted in Okhla.
Tiwari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was concerned about the violent demonstration by the students protesting against CAA in the country. Tiwari also informed that a delegation of BJP leaders met the Police Commissioner and demanded stern action against those found guilty.
A memorandum was submitted by the delegation in which it was said that the allegations against the police and BJP were wrong and a demand has been made for a comprehensive investigation.
The Delhi BJP President said that the way in which thousands of students of Jamia Millia Islamia University were staging violent demonstration was terrifying but the Delhi government instead of appealing for peace, was provoking for violence. Many media persons were injured in the violent demonstration and a cameraman of ANI was critically injured in the incident.
Appealing to the students to maintain peace Tiwari said that AAP and Congress are using the students for their political gain and encouraging violent acts.
