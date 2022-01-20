Delhi BJP president & his sons functioning as 'builder mafia': AAP

New Delhi: AAP senior leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday alleged that Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and his sons are functioning as a builder mafia in Delhi.



Pathak alleged that Gupta has taken MCD land hostage for personal use and has built an illegal party office by encroaching MCD land. Delhi HC itself has issued a notice against Adesh Gupta for illegal construction, he said.

"When the party chief himself is involved in such immoral antics, then imagine what all their councillors and workers must be up to. BJP claims to be very pure and pious but their character speaks of a different reality," the AAP leader added.

Pathak further said that the BJP leader illegally took over MCD land and built his political office on it.

"Since MCD belongs to them, they did not let it take any action that it usually would on encroachers. Whatever way they saw of capturing they used and encroached upon public assets. What a shame that those entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the entire city of Delhi are now involved in the looting of the city," he said.

The AAP leader also said that the HC has issued a notice to Gupta and his sons on the matter.