Delhi BJP president alleges Rs 60,000 crore scam in DJB

New delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Sunday addressed a one-day meeting of party executives, expressing confidence that the saffron party would once again win the next civic body polls in 2022 and that it would also be successful in the 2025 Assembly elections.



He alleged that there was a scam worth Rs 60,000 crore within the Delhi Jal Board, and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for "corrupt policies in the Capital".

Gupta also outlined a plan to organise the MCDs work in sanitation, education and health services, and bring it to the public's knowledge, further claiming that the Delhi government had failed to bring in the reforms it had promised in these sectors. He also said that his party would ensure that the "corporation will be in a position to bring the last voter to vote at the time of elections".

Gupta also said that the Kejriwal government has "completely failed to deal with COVID-19 and the Delhi riots". "The Union Home Ministry had to intervene in both cases. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah took strong steps to stop the riots and helped the Delhi government at every level (with the coronavirus pandemic), Kejriwal government's irresponsible attitude during the lockdown forced (migrant) workers to leave their houses. There were irregularities in ration distribution," Gupta alleged.

He was speaking at a one-day meeting of the party executives and demanded that the Delhi Government issue a clarification "on the problems of fixed charges in electricity bills, in education, health, and public transport". "Till date, the Delhi government has not installed a single anti-smog tower, nor purchased a single electric bus even after getting permission from the Central government in 2017. Promises like Bijli Half, Paani Maaf were never fulfilled," the Delhi BJP chief

claimed.

He also referred to the ongoing tussle between the AAP-ruled Delhi Government and the BJP-ruled MCDs regarding the Rs 13,000 crore purportedly owed by the former to the latter. "The corporation leaders have been sitting on a dharna outside the CM's residence for seven days demanding the release of it, but Kejriwal does not have time to meet them," he said.

MPs Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Pravesh Sahib Singh, Hansraj Hans, and Gautam Gambhir were also at the meeting.