Delhi BJP president accuses govt of reneging

new delhi: Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta has accused the AAP-led Delhi government of reneging on election promises of paying the board examination fees of 10th and 12th standard students, studying in government schools.



Gupta demanded that the Delhi government withdraw its decision and pay the board examination fees of the students studying in 10th and 12th standards in government schools.

Gupta said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was "trying to be a messiah of the (Delhi) people before elections" but has "left the Delhiites to suffer, after the elections". "Where is the education model of Delhi now? When the families of the students really need relief amidst a financial crisis, then the Kejriwal government has stepped out," he said, in a party statement.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) charges examination fees every year for board exams from its recognized schools. Fees are charged up to Rs 2,500 per student.