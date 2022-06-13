Delhi BJP leaders meet Haryana CM Khattar

New Delhi: With the national Capital facing water shortage, Delhi BJP leaders on Sunday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and urged him to supply water to the city from his state.

State BJP president Adesh Gupta, who was part of the Delhi BJP delegation, said Khattar assured them of full cooperation in the issue. CM Arvind Kejriwal also on Friday had urged Haryana to release water in the Yamuna River that had dried up.

After the meeting with Khattar, the Delhi BJP president tweeted, "In a meeting with Haryana CM ML Khattar along with Delhi BJP, urged him for supply of water due to growing shortage in Delhi during intense heat. Haryana has been for years supplying water to Delhi and Haryana government has also assured full cooperation on our request." In a memorandum submitted to Khattar, the Delhi BJP expressed gratitude to the neighbouring state for supplying water to Bawana and Haiderpur water treatment plants during summer. Haryana supplied 84,000 MGD water in 2015, 88,000 MGD in 2016, 88,500 MGD in 2017, 88,000 in 2018, 89,500 MGD in 2019, 92,000 MGD in 2020, 92,500 MGD in 2021 and 85,500 MGD so far this year. "I urge you in the behalf of Delhi people to provide some more water to Delhi so that they can go about their lives normally," said the memorandum signed by Gupta.