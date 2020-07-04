Delhi BJP launches COVID-19 helpline

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Friday launched a helpline for information related to coronavirus.



Launching the helpline, party's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta said people can consult doctors on the helpline between 10 am to 7 pm without any charges.

A team of five doctors will be available at the Delhi BJP office to provide medical help to callers.

Delhi BJP doctor's cell incharge Dr Virendra Rohilla, co-convenor Dr Anil Goel and other members were present at the launch of the helpline.

Gupta said people can consult the doctors about COVID-19 test, admission in hospital, food to be taken in home quarantine, need for plasma transfusion and other queries related to the disease.

The helpline numbers are- 303221617, 7303414917, 9958837228 and 9717247796.