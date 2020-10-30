Delhi BJP gives Rs 5L aid to Adarsh Nagar murder victim's family 

new delhi: BJP Delhi President Adesh Gupta met the family of Sahil, the deceased vegetable vendor who was stabbed in Adarsh Nagar on Wednesday when he complained about his neighbours playing loud music. Gupta gave the family of the deceased a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.



While expressing his condolences, he said it was " unfortunate that this is the third incident in the last 15 days where a Dalit boy has been killed. The Delhi government has been silent instead of taking an action against the culprits". Three men (Sahil's neighbours), Sattar and his sons Shahnawaz and Aafaq, have been arrested by the police while two others are absconding.

The BJP claims that the boy is a dalit and Gupta said that Chief Minister Kejriwal is not taking any action against the accused to appease his vote bank. Gupta further said that Kejriwal should give "financial assistance of Rs 1 crore, as well as bear the expenses of treatment of the hospitalized brothers of the deceased."