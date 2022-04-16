Delhi BJP garlands men accused of vandalising CM's home, AAP fumes

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP has felicitated the eight BJYM members who were arrested and later let out on bail for vandalising Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here, breaking security barricades and damaging other security apparatus as the Aam Aadmi Party fumed at their hero's welcome, saying the saffron party was promoting 'Gunda Raj' by honouring the vandals.



Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta in a ceremony at the party office here on Thursday welcomed with garland the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha(BJYM) members.

"The eight activists of BJYM who went to jail for protest against anti-Hindu Kejriwal got bail from the court after 14 days. Welcomed these young revolutionaries at the party office today. Each of our worker will keep on fighting anti Hindu forces," Gupta tweeted sharing photos of the event.

Lashing out at the BJP in a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said that the BJP has sent a message to its workers all over the country that they too will be felicitated if they indulge in hooliganism and vandalism.

The Delhi High Court had earlier this week granted bail to the eight activists arrested after they staged a protest and indulged in vandalism outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister on March 30. The accused had approached the high court after their bail pleas were dismissed by a trial court. They were arrested on March 31.

BJYM national president and MP Tejasvi Surya had led the protest apparently incensed by Kejriwal's remarks on controversial movie 'The Kashmir Files'

At Friday's press conference, Atishi accused the BJP of honouring rapists and offenders. Dubbing the BJP the "Bharatiya Gunda Party", the Kalkaji MLA slammed them for the event honouring the people who are accused of vandalising the CM's residence.

Atishi comparing the two parties said AAP is a party of learned people, whereas BJP is clearly full of goons and hooligans, giving examples of the same the senior leader said, "A list of 50 BJP leaders, big and small, has been released, who are facing various allegations of molestation, rape, hooliganism, abuse, and abuse."

Atishi said, "After 8 days of detention, when the court did issue bail to these criminals, they were celebrated and honoured with garlands at the BJP office in Delhi by state president Adesh Gupta. By praising these petty lowlifes and goons, the BJP itself exposed its real face to the entire nation. They have clearly shown the world the kind of dirty politics and powerplay it wishes to indulge in, and that it respects and enables criminals and violence in the party."