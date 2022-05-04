Delhi BJP demands removal of loudspeakers from religious places

New Delhi: Amid a controversy over the use of loudspeakers, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday said the Delhi government has not yet complied with the Supreme Court orders regarding the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and other religious places. According to the norms, loudspeakers are prohibited within a circumference of 100 metres of silent zones such as hospitals, courts and schools among others.

In my survey of many temples and gurudwaras, I found that there was no noise pollution. Bhajan and keertans were taking place only inside the temple or gurudwara premises. The Delhi government did not do its duty (of removing loudspeakers from other religious places), Gupta said in a press conference.

On Monday, he had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this connection, hours after BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma made a similar request to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and commissioners of the three municipalities in the capital.

Verma apprised Bajail that the Uttar Pradesh government had cracked the whip on loudspeakers and sought to nudge the Delhi government to follow suit.

Meanwhile, AAP in a statement said: "The AAP in principle agrees with the concept of repealing loudspeakers from every religious institution and centres of faith alike. The matter is subject to Delhi Police's jurisdiction which comes under BJP's Central Government. Thus, we urge the BJP to seek action on the same from the Delhi Police itself."

The Supreme Court in 2005 banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public places between 10 pm and 6 am, except in cases of public emergency, citing the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of local residents.

In his letter to Kejriwal, Gupta wrote that noise pollution in Delhi had turned out to be a major issue.