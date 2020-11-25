Delhi BJP claims govt failed to give bio-decomposer solution to farmers

New delhi: The Delhi BJP on Tuesday went on the offensive against the Delhi government over its campaigns advertising the use of a newly developed bi-decomposing solution to avoid stubble burning. State unit chief Adesh Gupta claimed that the government here had not provided this solution to farmers.



Gupta had visited farmers in outer Delhi areas along with party leaders and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. He said while the Delhi government had advertised and publicised its use of the PUSA technology as an alternative to stubble burning, none of it was given to farmers and many still had crop residue in their fields.

He said, "Even today the fields of Delhi are full of paddy stubble which is delaying the sowing of wheat. The problem of farmers doesn't end here, the Kejriwal government has not given the status of farmers to the farmers of Delhi, farmers are not getting any subsidy on the purchase of agricultural equipment."

LoP Bidhuri said the CM does not seem to be interested in the issues faced by farmers.