Delhi BJP claims DJB being privatised

new delhi: The Delhi BJP on Monday claimed that the Delhi government's move to implement the "one zone, one operator" scheme in the Delhi Jal Board was an attempt to privatise the utilities board and alleged that authorities had not cleaned and maintained water treatment plants and sewage treatment plants to justify this move.



Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged that the DJB had started making losses after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Delhi. Gupta also claimed that employees of the board were not getting the provident fund money and sought an explanation from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.