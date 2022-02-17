Delhi BJP chief unveils wall painting in Karol Bagh

New Delhi : Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta on Wednesday unveiled a wall painting commissioned by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) at the New Rohtak Road in the Karol Bagh area.

On the occasion, Gupta appreciated the work done by the North MCD, saying, "This wall painting shows the efforts of North DMC towards beautification work done at various places." He added that through these wall paintings, the North MCD is sensitising citizens about keeping surroundings clean. North MCD is trying its best to improve its Swachh Survekshan ranking.



Gupta also said NDMC is working day and night to keep the city clean and green. On this occasion, he appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation to keep the city clean.

