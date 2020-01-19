Delhi BJP chief Tiwari slams AAP over 'Guarantee Card'

New Delhi: As the Aam Aadmi Party released its 'Guarantee Card' on Sunday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari hit out at the ruling party in the Capital, alleging that this was just a gimmick by the AAP to distract voters from their "unfulfilled" promises of 2015. Tiwari launched a fresh attack against the ruling party here accusing the AAP-led government of not keeping even one of the promises made in the previous elections.



"There is a great difference between making promises and fulfilling them. The Chief Minister of Delhi had made 70 promises to the people of Delhi but when the time came for fulfilling those promises then he is making new promises to mislead the people," Tiwari said, adding that the AAP is apprehensive about its defeat to the BJP in the upcoming polls and that Delhiites would vote for a BJP-government in the Capital this time.

As for the AAP's guarantee of having provided free electricity up to 200 units of consumption, Tiwari called it an electioneering stunt, questioning why the Delhi government under Arvind Kejriwal had asked power companies to facilitate the scheme only till March 2020. "Kejriwal has also given a guarantee of removing the web of loose wires but he must explain why this work was not done during the last five years. Had this work been done earlier, then the incidents of fire may not have happened," he said.

Tiwari also accused the AAP chief of hypocrisy and asked how someone accused of hindering the expansion of Delhi Metro could make promises about bettering public transport infrastructure in the Capital. "On the border areas of Delhi, people have to wait for hours to get DTC buses but the Chief Minister is talking about last-mile connectivity," he said.

The Delhi BJP chief and North-East Delhi MP went on to say that promises of installing CCTV cameras were hollow and that the AAP is trying to recycle old promises as new 'guarantees' before the release of their manifesto.