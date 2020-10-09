Delhi BJP chief says 3,000 homes to be de-sealed by MCDs before Diwali

new delhi: The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said that it had initiated a de-sealing campaign under which all the properties earlier sealed by the Monitoring Committee will be de-sealed by the three Municipal Corporations — all led by the BJP — before Diwali while slamming the AAP-led Delhi government for their "antagonistic" policies towards traders and middle-class families.



The party added that around 3,000 homes under the jurisdiction of the three MCDs are already in the process of being de-sealed. At the same time, it has begun the drive by ordering the de-sealing of several houses in Todapur Village here, the party added in a statement.

In the press note, the party blamed the AAP-led Delhi government for making traders and those from the middle-class families suffer due to their purportedly "antagonistic" policies of sealing properties across the city.

Addressing a press conference at the state office here, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said that it is a memorable day as the de-sealing of properties by the three BJP-ruled MCDs started today adding that, "when the houses at Todapur Village were being de-sealed, the happiness on the owners' faces was visible".

"Earlier today, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta started the campaign to de-seal properties sealed by the Monitoring Committee in Delhi, de-sealing the property of WZ 123 Todapur Village, Main Road along with National Spokesperson Sardar RP Singh and North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shri Jai Prakash," the Delhi BJP said.

Meanwhile, to reduce bureaucratic wrangles, a single file will be made for all properties sealed in a single zone and suitable instructions will be given to de-seal the same, the party's Delhi chief added. "In the previous years, a lot of properties were wrongly sealed by the Monitoring Committee, however, Delhi BJP under the leadership of Manoj Tiwari continuously raised their voice against it due to which he had to even go to the Supreme Court," the statement said.

Gupta said that when the Monitoring Committee started sealing the properties, residents had to face a lot of problems. "The AAP government even filed a statement in favour of sealing these houses in order to tarnish the Delhi BJP unit's image," he said. Gupta added that the state government did not even bear in mind the consequences and the loss that such a move would have on the traders and shop and business

owners.