Delhi BJP chief gets HC notice after plea alleges encroachment

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta, North MCD, Delhi government, and the L-G on a petition alleging that Gupta had encroached on public land and had carried out unauthorised construction.



The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor on the plea accusing Gupta, who is also a sitting councillor in the North Delhi civic body.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor, North MCD, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta, who is a councilor of West Patel Nagar constituency, and Chief Executive officer of BSES Yamuna on the petition.

The court granted time to the respondents to file a response to the petition and listed the plea for further hearing on February 18.

The PIL alleged that the councilor has failed to act in accordance with the norms of integrity and conduct which ought to be followed by public functionaries and abused his position to obtain favour for himself or others.

Petitioner and advocate Hemant Choudhary claimed in the plea that the councilor was involved in the unauthorised illegal construction over public land adjacent to municipal corporation school opposite to his residence at West Patel Nagar here to construct a personal office.

The petitioner sought court's direction to the L-G and Delhi government for conducting immediate inquire upon the councillor as he has allegedly earned crores of rupees in corruption collected from builder mafia and spent huge amount in properties and construction work by misusing his power and position and also sought to the direction the North MCD for removal of the encroachment.

The plea also sought that a direction be issued to the CEO of BSES Yamuna for immediate removal of electricity connections installed at the alleged encroachment in the form of unauthorised illegal construction over the municipal corporation's land.

Meanwhile, with the HC seized of the matter, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday asked the Delhi BJP chief to explain the allegations against him, further accusing people related to him of being part of the "builder mafia".

AP leader Durgesh Pathak went on to allege that illegal construction work was rampant — allegedly under Gupta's patronage and asked, "How are such illegal construction sites running under his watch? How did the illegal site get an electricity connection? He must clarify his stand or resign immediately from all his positions."