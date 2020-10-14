Delhi BJP chief demands Rs 1 cr for families of 2 who died cleaning septic tank

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta Tuesday demanded Rs 1 crore compensation each to the families of two people who died cleaning a septic tank in Badarpur and claimed a free septic tank cleaning scheme announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal in November has not been implemented.

The scheme has proved to be a "hollow" announcement, Gupta said at a press conference. "Delhi government must pay compensation of Rs one crore each to the families of the two persons who died last Saturday while cleaning a septic tank in Badarpur," he said. No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who represents the Badarpur constituency, said Kejriwal had announced that the Delhi government will ensure free of cost cleaning of sceptic tanks and will spend Rs 150 crore for it.