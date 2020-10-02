Delhi BJP chief alleges govt fudging Covid data

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Thursday alleged that the Delhi government was fudging COVID-19 data, saying that the government's data comparisons and attitude towards allegedly "leaking serosurvey results to the media" were indicative of purported negligence.



Gupta first said that the instance of many news reports earlier citing a 33 per cent seroprevalence rate for the September survey, was a result of "government leaks" and that this had been purportedly exposed by the Delhi High Court hearing, where the actual seroprevalence was found to be around 25 per cent.

He also argued that the health minister was incorrect in comparing September's COVID-19 deaths to June's numbers. Gupta claimed the numbers if compared to August's would show that fatalities from the virus had doubled in September.

The Delhi BJP chief also took aim at the Delhi government for being unable to achieve full RT-PCR testing capacity.