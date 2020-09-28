Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta demands health insurance & compensation for journos

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Monday demanded that the Delhi government come up with an initiative to provide a Rs 5 lakh health insurance to journalists and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for journalists who lose their life to COVID-19 in the line of duty, according to a party statement quoting Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.



Gupta lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking out a similar initiative. He said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government must do the same as "the Kejriwal government has responsibilities towards the people of Delhi as well as the journalists of Delhi".

The Delhi BJP chief said journalists in Delhi went about their duty despite the Capital recording "the highest outbreak of Corona pandemic". He said, "The journalists in Delhi carried out their responsibilities well and made the country aware of every small and big news related to Corona and other issues regardless of the danger to their lives. Even going between doctors in hospitals, on the streets, among the police and also presented ground reports. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded the "Corona Warrior" status to scribes."

Gupta argued that journalists in the Capital represent the "entire country" and the "largest press club is also in Delhi". "In such a situation, health insurance scheme becomes very essential for the welfare of journalists. We demand that the Kejriwal government should declare a health insurance scheme of up to Rs 5 lakh for journalists and their families should be given Rs 10 lakh compensation if they die due to COVID-19," the Delhi BJP chief said, adding that this will motivate journalists to "work more fearlessly amidst this pandemic".