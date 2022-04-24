Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wants Muslim names of 40 villages changed

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who is leading his party's 'bulldozer' campaign against encroachment by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis , on Saturday announced his plan for changing Muslim names of 40 villages in the national Capital.



In a press conference here, Gupta said that the party will send a proposal to Kejriwal government demanding change of names of 40 villages in the city that symbolise a period of "slavery".

"Nobody wants to live with a mindset of slavery that these names denote. I have received requests from several villagers for changing names of their villages," he said.

BJP-ruled South MCD passed a resolution to change the name of village Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram but Delhi government is sitting over it and not approving it, he claimed.

"Local BJP councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas got a resolution passed by the corporation and had the town planning

department send a letter signed by all villagers to the Delhi

government's Urban Development department on December 9 last year," Gupta said.

Apart from Mohammadpur village, there are 40 other such villages whose names villagers want changed, said Gupta.

These 40 villages include Humayunpur, Yusuf Sarai, Masoodpur, Zamroodpur, Begumpur, Saidul Ajab, Fatehpur Beri, Hauz Khas, and Sheikh Sarai to name a few, he said.

Aam Aadmi Party in a statement said that Delhi has a 'State Naming Authority' for all such matters, and if any such proposal has been received it will be appropriately reviewed and dealt under due procedure by the concerned body .

"It seems as if the BJP does not want the government to function as per due process. It seems as if the BJP is just looking for opportunities to start their goondaism and hooliganism," said the statement.

Gupta said political parties playing "appeasement" politics have been "unmasked" because their vote bank is now being bulldozed.

Last Wednesday, BJP-ruled North MCD sent bulldozers to remove encroachment in Jahangirpuri area, a day after Delhi BJP president wrote to its mayor asking for the demolition of "illegal structures".