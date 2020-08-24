Delhi BJP asks Anna Hazare to join its 'mass movement'

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday wrote to social activist Anna Hazare, urging him to join his party's "mass movement" against the government led by AAP, which he alleged was the "new name of social, political and economic corruption". In his letter, Gupta alleged that the AAP government has demolished all parameters of "political purity" and also accused it of "planning" the northeast Delhi riots in February. "The Aam Aadmi Party, which came to the government in the name of clean and fair politics, has demolished all the parameters of political purity," Gupta wrote in his letter to Hazare.