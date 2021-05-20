Delhi bizman held for selling OCs meant for distribution among needy

New Delhi: A 47-year-old businessman was arrested for selling oxygen concentrators meant for charity in the Outer Delhi area. Police said during the prevailing pandemic, they are keeping a close watch on hoarders, black-marketers of essential medicines and medical equipment. Action is being taken against such offenders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said on May 18, they received information about a person indulging in the selling of oxygen concentrators meant to be distributed in a charity and that he would be coming in a black Innova for the delivery of oxygen concentrators near Radisson Blu Hotel at Paschim Vihar.

"A trap was laid near Radisson. As Harminder Singh arrived at the spot, head constable Om Prakash approached his vehicle posing as a customer and struck a deal for supply of an oxygen concentrator for Rs 1,00,000 and paid a token amount to him," he said.

On receiving a signal from the decoy customer, the driver of the car was apprehended. The accused was identified as Harminder Singh. Six oxygen concentrators made in China along with six voltage stabilisers were recovered from his car.

On interrogation, it was revealed that accused Harminder Singh has a business of fabrics.

"He has Indian friends in China who had sent 22 oxygen concentrators to him for giving in charity to the needy," the official said.

The accused distributed 16 oxygen concentrators to various organisations but to make up for losses incurred by him in his business, he planned to sell the remaining six oxygen concentrators at Rs 1 lakh each.