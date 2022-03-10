Delhi bags 2nd position in e-Shram registrations

New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India organised inaugural function of the Iconic Week as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from March 7 to March 13, 2022 to celebrate the successful journey its achievement of 25 crore registrations of unorganised workers today at the Vigyaan Bhawan.

Central Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav was the chief guest at the event, with MoS for Labour & Employment Rameshwar Teli and Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Sunil Barthwal as guests of honour.

The Delhi government was awarded the second prize in Union Territories achieving their targets for E-Shram registrations. Delhi had set its target as 52,19,018 registrations, of which it achieved 31,11,605 — 59.39% of its goal.

Among other States/ UTs, Delhi was felicitated with e-Shram Award .The award was received by Labour Commissioner and Special Commissioner (Labour).

As per statistics, there are approximately 52.39 lakh unorganized workers in Delhi and so far 31,41,279 have been registered on the portal.

The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will organise special camps for the registration and renewal of construction workers.